Fox Valley police departments looking for three robbery suspects

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute and other Fox Valley-area police departments continue searching for three suspects in an armed robbery. Grand Chute police think they know who the robbers are but don’t know where they are. The police department isn’t identifying them, saying it’s to protect the integrity of the investigation.

During the search for the suspects, people were told to shelter in place.

Thursday morning, Grand Chute police detectives found the three suspects in a car on the east side of Appleton. Fox Valley Metro Police tried to stop the car on French Road at W. Evergreen Dr., but the car took off. Grand Chute officers found it again, speeding west on E. Edgewood Dr.

A short time later, the car was found abandoned on W. Deerview Dr. No one was inside.

Because a firearm was used in the robbery, the county notified people in the area to shelter in place. Police set up a perimeter and searched for several hours without success.

Grand Chute police say they’re following leads on where their robbery suspects might be.

Police want to hear from anyone who might have information that helps their robbery investigation. You can call Grand Chute police at (920) 832-1575, use the Grand Chute Police mobile app, or text 847411 with the word TIPGCPD followed by the information.

Grand Chute police say they received assistance from Fox Valley Metro, Kaukauna, and Appleton police departments, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.