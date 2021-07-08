Advertisement

Evers: State’s emergency rental assistance program to pay for internet in qualifying households

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers has announced Wisconsin’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will pay for the internet of qualifying households.

The program has provided more than $38 million to nearly 11,000 households across the state.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the program.

Evers says having access to the internet is needed now more than ever, saying:

“The past year and a half has underscored the fact that access to affordable high-speed internet is a necessity to how we live, learn, and work,. This additional resource coupled with our recent announcement of Broadband Access funding across the state should go a long way toward helping folks remain connected, make ends meet, and bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Governor Tony Evers

According to Evers’ office, eligible applicants must be Wisconsin residents, and must meet the following criteria:

  • One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits OR experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability
  • A household income at or below 80% of the county’s median income. CLICK HERE to find your county’s median income.

