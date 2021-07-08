Advertisement

Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away

Dolores Avery in WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery in WBAY interview.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The mother of convicted killer Steven Avery died Thursday, according to Avery’s attorney.

Kathleen Zellner tweeted that Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 a.m. Zellner says her passing comes a day before Steven Avery’s birthday.

Dolores Avery and her family were featured in the Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer” about Steven Avery’s trial and appeal. She maintained her son’s innocence in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach. Halbach, a freelance photographer, reported to the Avery Salvage Yard on Oct. 31, 2005, to photograph a vehicle for a magazine. Investigators say her remains were found in a burn pit on the Avery property.

A Court of Appeals decision is pending in Steven Avery’s latest appeal of his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Zellner says a new witness has come forward alleging he saw Teresa Halbach’s vehicle planted at the Avery Salvage Yard after her murder. Zellner says the new evidence points shows Steven Avery’s nephew, Bobby Dassey, was involved in the murder and framing of Avery.

Zellner filed a motion with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II asking to stay the appeal so Avery can file a motion disclosing new evidence of what’s known as a Brady violation and to introduce a third-party suspect.

CLICK HERE for more on the new witness statements.

Avery’s other nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case. Dassey’s attorneys are now asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and considered to be low IQ. CLICK HERE for more on the Brendan Dassey request for clemency.

