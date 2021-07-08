State extends deadline for free COVID-19 testing to all K-12 schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we reported two weeks ago, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced free COVID-19 testing services will be available to all K-12 schools in Wisconsin for the next school year if they choose to participate.

Originally, the survey was set to close on Friday, July 9, for schools and school districts, but we’ve learned that the DHS is extending that deadline until noon on Monday, July 12.

“The deadline for schools to respond to the COVID School Testing Support survey has been extended until noon on July 12. Although there has not been a comprehensive analysis done yet, there have been 175 completed responses thus far. The survey will remain open for schools to respond beyond July 12. However, to best ensure testing is available on a school’s first day, we ask that it be completed by the deadline,” said Elizabeth Goodsitt, spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The DHS will connect public, private and charter schools with testing partners using a federally-funded program. Schools will have access to rapid antigen testing and the more accurate lab tests. Family members will also be allowed to get tested with the hope of results within 24 hours.

“Until COVID-19 vaccines are available to students of all ages, testing remains one of our best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Gov. Evers said in a written statement. “This testing program supports schools so our educators and staff can focus on what they do best – teaching our kids.”

Officials with Green Bay Area Public School District say they have completed the survey for testing for the upcoming school year.

“We’re really hoping that will allow us to keep more kids in school, longer periods of time, especially those that are symptomatic,” said Kristen Johnson, Department Chair of School Nurses for Green Bay Area Public Schools.

The Ashwaubenon School Superintendent Kurt Weyes tells Action 2 News they have filled out the survey, as well, saying, “We have completed the survey to work with the DHS to support COVID testing this next fall. However, we were clear in our application that we do not have the resources to pull this off. We would need extensive support from an outside vendor.”

Officials with the School District of West De Pere say their current plan is to participate in the testing program.

The Howard-Suamico School District sent an email to families and staff last week stating they will continue referring families to local health care providers for testing.

“We happen to benefit from being in a larger metro area with exceptional health care resources, so it isn’t a fit for us, but I do understand why it would be a fit for other districts,” said Brian Nicol, Director of Communications for the Howard-Suamico School District.

Officials with the Unified School District of De Pere say they do not have an update at this time on their decision.

Appleton and Pulaski school districts did not respond to our requests.

Details of the program and how to apply can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing-schools.htm.

