Advertisement

Court: DNR can impose farm conditions, consider well impact

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Supreme Court says state regulators can impose operating conditions on factory farms and consider high-capacity wells’ cumulative environmental impacts when weighing whether to grant permits.

The rulings Thursday mark a major win for conservationists and clarify that the Department of Natural Resources has broad authority to protect Wisconsin’s waters.

CLICK HERE to view the ruling.

Environmental groups had sued the DNR seeking stricter regulation of water pollution from factory farms and large-scale water withdrawals from high-capacity wells.

Industry groups including the Dairy Business Association and GOP legislators had argued a 2011 state law limiting state agencies’ regulatory powers trumped the DNR’s broad authority to protect state waters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT: No timeline for Mason Street Bridge repairs
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
FILE
Green Bay man dies days after Marinette County motorcycle crash
Gary Cameron was accused of pointing a gun at a deputy following a crash in Shawano County on...
Shawano County man shot by deputy is charged with OWI, firearms offenses

Latest News

July 8 Birthday Club
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool for July
3 who died in Ashland house fire are identified
July 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool summer day
Broadway Theatre Putnam County Spelling Bee
Broadway Theatre troupe performing Tony Award-winning musical