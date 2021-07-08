A COOL JULY DAY WITH SOME MIST & DRIZZLE

Tiny, fine raindrops will be hitting your windshield this morning. Lingering low level moisture across eastern Wisconsin are causing areas of mist and drizzle. As high pressure slowly builds into the area, the afternoon looks drier with a slow clearing. If all goes well, we’ll have a some limited sunshine towards the end of the day.

It’s also another cool day... High temperatures will only reach the upper half of the 60s in the Fox Valley and by the lakeshore. Areas north and west of the Fox Cities should briefly sneak into low 70s before the sun sets. Our temperatures will be about a dozen degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

There’s a TINY chance of a shower tomorrow for folks SOUTHWEST of Green Bay... Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy heading into the weekend. More normal July weather will return as highs climb their way back into the upper 70s. You’ll have a couple days with perfect weather for cutting the lawn, which is probably growing nicely after our recent rainfall.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

FRIDAY: N/E 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Morning mist & drizzle. Cloudy with some late sun. A cool breeze. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool for July. Patchy fog late. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. Perhaps a shower SOUTHWEST? HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice again HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. A bit more humid. Chance of showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Warmer and humid. Partly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Partly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm. HIGH: 84

