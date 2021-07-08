Brown County Library makes offer on new East Branch location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Library Board of Trustees has accepted an offer for property that will house the future East Branch Library.

“After careful consideration and thoughtful deliberation, and upon approval by the Brown County Education and Recreation Committee, the Brown County Library Board of Trustees announces an accepted offer of $975,000 for property that will become the future home of the East Branch Library,” reads a statement from library officials.

On Wednesday, the Brown County Education and Recreation Committee approved a resolution to authorize the purchase of the property at 2253 Main Street.

“As a vital civic institution, the library is an agent of opportunity for people in our communities. Our East Branch Library is a much-loved, heavily used community resource. A new, improved East Branch library space will include study and meeting rooms as well as special areas for youth and families. When complete, the project will increase accessibility for users of all ages and offer new, enhanced technology, while continuing to deliver outstanding library services citizens of Brown County have grown accustomed to from our libraries,” said Brian Anderson, Library Board President.

The county says the property offers 16,300 square feet and green space.

Funding comes from tax money allocated to the Brown County Library. The library is offering a $1.5 million naming rights opportunity.

The Brown County Library has been leasing a 6,000 square foot space at 2255 Main Street.

The sale will be finalized based on inspections, property conditions and approval by the Brown County Board of Supervisors.

The Brown County Library serves more than 943,000 people each year, according to the library.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.