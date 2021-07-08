Broadway Theatre troupe performing Tony Award-winning musical

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Broadway Theatre is back with live performances.

The Birder Players Adult Troupe is performing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this month.

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy is “once unforgettable experience,” according to the theatre.

“An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime,” reads a description of the musical.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. on July 14-17; July 20-22; and July 27-28.

There’s a 1 p.m. performance on July 24.

Tickets and upcoming performances: https://birderonbroadway.org/upcomingperformances

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.