Broadway Theatre troupe performing Tony Award-winning musical

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Broadway Theatre is back with live performances.

The Birder Players Adult Troupe is performing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this month.

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy is “once unforgettable experience,” according to the theatre.

“An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime,” reads a description of the musical.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. on July 14-17; July 20-22; and July 27-28.

There’s a 1 p.m. performance on July 24.

Tickets and upcoming performances: https://birderonbroadway.org/upcomingperformances

