3 who died in Ashland house fire are identified

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) - The three people who died in a house fire in northern Wisconsin have been identified as a mother and her two teenage daughters.

Police say 36-year-old Jordan Chowning, 14-year-old Alyssa Chowning and 17-year-old Michelle Hathaway died Monday when fire swept through their home in Ashland.

One adult and two other children escaped the fire and a third adult who was away at the time returned to find the house ablaze.

Ashland Fire Chief Stuart Matthias says the bodies were found on the second floor of the home. Matthias says investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire.

