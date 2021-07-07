WATCH: Wind tower equipment goes off roadway in Manitowoc Co., closure in effect until further notice

TOWN OF GIBSON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Manitowoc County road is closed until further notice due to what they say is a wind tower tail dolly blocking the road.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, County Highway Q is shut down between State Highway 147 and County Highway Y.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, saying that extra equipment was on the way to have it removed.

Authorities add the tail dolly went off the roadway.

No details have been provided at this time regarding the driver of the vehicle which was towing the equipment.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office said the post would be updated when the road reopens.

As of 3:20 p.m., that post had not been updated.

Security footage from a nearby business captured the moment the equipment went off the road.

You can watch that video above.

Check back for updates.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says wind tower equipment is blocking a roadway. (Manitowoc Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.