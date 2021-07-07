Will I need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been more than 6 months since the first COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered in the state and many are starting to question how long their immunity will last.

Will boosters be needed in the future? It’s a question many health care professionals are getting as we enter another phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until we understand who might need boosters, what kind of boosters need to be developed or what the doses are – there really no role at this point for boosters,” said Dr. Jim Conway, Medical director of UW-Health’s Immunization Program.

Dr. Conway said while COVID-19 booster vaccines are not in the immediate future, they could be one day.

“Currently all of the companies are studying the idea for boosters of their vaccines,” said Dr. Conway. “So vaccines are designed to trick the immune system into developing protection and thinking that it’s already had a disease, a booster basically is a reminder that tells the immune system, I want you to keep remembering how to do this.”

Dr. Conway said boosters are always part of the discussion when it comes to vaccines.

“I mean if you think about many other vaccines, we get tetanus shots every five to 10 years. That wasn’t clear in the beginning when those first were introduced and only over time does it become apparent by carefully studying these things,” said Dr. Conway.

The ongoing studies right now are trying to answer two main questions: how long does immunity last and if the virus keeps mutating, will a booster be needed to target those new variants? Dr. Conway said that’s how the flu vaccine works—a new variant of the flu is given each year to fight whatever strain is circulating.

“Remember, the Moderna and Pfizer studies started over a year ago. They started in the spring of 2020, which is pretty remarkable and so those people are still being followed. They get blood drawn periodically to actually look at their immunity so that’s why we’re starting to see some of this evidence that even six, now 12 months down the road, not only is the immunity quite strong, but for some people, it actually seems to be better further from the vaccine,” said Dr. Conway.

“There have been some research studies, and these are done in the lab so they’re not real-life scenarios, but research studies that give us clues that this vaccine might be effective for many years,” said Dr. Jennifer Frank, ThedaCare Chief Medical Officer. “So all indications right now point to the fact that there’s no immediate need for a booster vaccine.”

Dr. Conway and Dr. Frank believe the focus should remain on getting as many people vaccinated throughout the world as quickly as possible because it could lessen the need for boosters in the future.

“One of the major concerns is that the more chances this virus has to be transmitted from person to person, the more chances it has to make mistakes and develop these mutant variants,” said Dr. Conway.

“The more circulation there is of the virus, the more likely there is to be variants. As they continue to change, it may mean at some point in the future that the variant changed enough that our vaccine is no longer as good as it once was and we need a booster, a slightly monitored vaccine,” said Dr. Frank. “So getting everyone vaccinated is a key component to suppress variants and reduce the need for a booster in the near future.”

Bellin Health is actively keeping an eye on booster shot research as well, saying, “Bellin will continue to be nimble and responsive to the vaccination needs in our communities. We will be ready if and when boosters are indicated, as long as we have adequate vaccine supplies.”

ThedaCare continues to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to vaccines, so does UW-Health.

“Until we have data that supports needing to give those kinds of boosters, none of us would be comfortable doing it,” said Dr. Conway.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.