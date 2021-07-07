Advertisement

Vacation rentals cars in high demand due to nationwide vehicle shortage

With travel picking up across the nation, more sight-seeing are finding it hard to get a rental car and get where they need to go.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -Across the nation, dealerships and car rentals are seeing a shortage of vehicles, leading to frustrated travelers.

Nick Jarmusz, the director of public affairs with AAA, said the shortage is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is part of a larger issue of inventory supply chain problems within the automotive industry in the manufacturing side of automobiles. It’s affecting car rentals the same as it’s affecting private consumers,” Jarmusz said.

With travel picking up across the nation, more sight-seeing are finding it hard to get a rental car and get where they need to go at a reasonable price.

To secure a rental car, AAA suggests ordering the car far in advance, working with a travel agent, or scheduling your trip around when what you need is available.

National Car rental said it expects a five-percent increase in rental bookings during the month of July, especially with summer events like EAA Airventure, which Dick Knapinski says brought nearly 640,000 people to Oshkosh two years ago.

“We missed everyone last year so to have the airplanes and the people from through the country back with us is just very exciting,” Knapinski said.

If travelers can’t drive themselves, AAA recommends using rideshare services, carpooling, or investing in limos. Knapinski said taxis and Ubers are usually busy when EAA Airventure comes to town but it is worth a shot.

Many hotels and airports provide shuttles to the EAA ground during the week.

EAA will run July 26- August 1.

RELATED: Shuttle service to be offered from Austin Straubel to EAA

RELATED: INTERVIEW: What to expect at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

RELATED: What changed while I was ignoring travel?

RELATED: Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday

RELATED Summer travel forecast calls for longer waits, fewer choices

RELATED Summer of the road trip: Vacations are back

RELATED Why are Hawaii visitors cruising around in U-Hauls? Blame the pandemic

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo runs during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern...
Giannis listed as a starter for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
Green Bay Police: Avoid Mason Street bridge
Demand for care of aging population drives college to create new geriatric health care program
Demand for care of aging population drives college to create new geriatric health care program
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths falls to zero
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths falls to zero