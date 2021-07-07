Advertisement

State and county officials discuss battling opioid epidemic

State and county leaders meeting to discuss how best to use funding, expected to come in from...
State and county leaders meeting to discuss how best to use funding, expected to come in from drug company settlements, to battle the opioid epidemic.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Ever recently signed legislation paving the way for much needed funding to communities battling the opioid epidemic. The money would come from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Several lawsuits, on behalf of counties and the state, have been filed alleging the makers and sellers of opioids knowingly supercharged the opioid epidemic that has ravaged large parts of the United States.

Even with no timetable on when these payments can be expected, counties are planning on how best to use the funding.

Action 2 News recently brought attention to the growing number of opioid overdose deaths in both Fond du Lac and Manitowoc County. Discussed, during a roundtable discussion, among local county leaders and the WI Department of Health Services secretary-designee, it’s a similar story in counties across the state.

“In 2019, we had 25 overdose fatalities in our county with over 50% of those being related to opioids. In 2020, our preliminary data is showing that we had 35 overdose fatalities with nearly 70% of those related to opioids,” says Mary Dorn with Outagamie County Health & Human Services.

But recent bi-partisan legislation, signed by Governor Evers, lays the groundwork for how settlement money from drug companies would be distributed statewide.

According to Brown County Executive, Troy Streckenbach, “Whether it’s in our child protective services, whether it’s in our treatment, whether it’s in our medical examiners office, whether it’s in our jails, whether it’s in treatment, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to be able to direct some of those resources to help those people who are directly impacted.”

Under what is called Act 57, about 70% of the funding will be distributed to counties across the state. The additional 30% would be managed by DHS to meet additional needs in the opioid crisis. And while no one at the table would speculate as to how much settlement money might come in to Wisconsin, both state and local leaders believe the framework in place will lead to successful outcomes.

“The opportunity we have with these settlement dollars is to make sure//that we have an opportunity to continue to work along that continuum. So, upstream on prevention, harm reduction that we’re saving lives, treatment for people who need treatment and recovery which we know is possible with the right investment of resources,” adds DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

And until the additional money comes in, counties say they’ll continue to push forward with programs they are already seeing as successful.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
DOT: No timeline for Mason Street Bridge repairs
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
Tom Brady takes a shot towards Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match' promotion last month.
Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers: “He’s unhappy with his boss and has no options.”

Latest News

Person receives COVID-19 vaccine
DEBRIEF: Will you need a COVID-19 booster?
DHS roundtable in Appleton on the opioid epidemic
DEBRIEF: DHS roundtable on opioid crisis
New recovery home that will help 12 men struggling with addiction and work toward independent...
Newly restored men’s recovery home works to restore lives
Girl skateboards in Appleton
N.E.S.T. wants to open year-round skate park in Appleton
A skateboard jumps over garbage can during a demonstration promoting plans for an indoor,...
Indoor Appleton skate park planned