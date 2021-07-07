Advertisement

Shawano County man shot by deputy is charged with OWI, firearms offenses

Gary Cameron was accused of pointing a gun at a deputy following a crash in Shawano County on July 1, 2021(Shawano County Sheriff's Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Gresham man who was shot by a deputy after a car crash last week has been charged with multiple drinking and firearms offenses.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 1, a Shawano County deputy responded to a 911 call about a car that crashed on Upper Red Lake Road, north of Gresham. The deputy says the driver was holding a gun. The deputy ordered the driver to put the gun down, but he raised the gun towards the deputy. The deputy shot him in the arm.

The injury wasn’t life-threatening. Gary Cameron, 57, was treated at a local hospital and released.

The person who called 911 told investigators the car that crashed near their house seemed to be going 75 to 90 miles per hour. According to the criminal complaint, Cameron made remarks to deputies about wanting to die.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, which is tasked with investigating officer-involved shootings, reports Cameron is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence - 3rd Offense; Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated; First-degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon; and Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

