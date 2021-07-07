SEVERE THREAT ENDS...

The SEVERE WEATHER RISK IS LOW overnight. Just some showers and occasional thunder. 1-3″ of rain fell over parts of the area, so it will take a while for this to all runoff. Some showers and possibly some thunder continues at times Wednesday. Rain showers are likely during the first half of the day, but should become more isolated by the afternoon. Wednesday will also be breezy and MUCH COOLER. Also not as humid.

Temperatures will gradually rise during the second half of this shortened work week. By the time we wrap up next weekend, highs will be back into the upper 70s with 80s expected next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Showers and non-severe thunder. A bit breezy. Humidity slowly falls. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Breezy at times. Lingering rain, especially early. HIGH: 64 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers passing southwest of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers SOUTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible late. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Possible thunder. HIGH: 76 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Chance of early showers. HIGH: 83

