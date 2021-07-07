Advertisement

Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”

QB evasive about future while playing The Match
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
By Chris Roth
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the same day the Packers released their training camp schedule, their three-time MVP quarterback remains non-committal about whether he will play this season, much less show up for that first training camp practice on July 28th.

While playing in The Match charity golf event on Tuesday in Montana, Rodgers was asked by announcer Brian Anderson if he will be in uniform when the Packers open the season September 12th in New Orleans. His response--”I don’t know.”

Rodgers offseason-long absence from the Packers, along with reports that he is unhappy and wants to be traded, have left his status uncertain. Team veterans are supposed to report for camp on July 27th. If Rodgers does not show up, he will be fined $50,000 for every day he is absent. Those fines are not forgivable by the team, according to NFL rules.

RELATED: Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers: “He’s unhappy with his boss and has no options.”

