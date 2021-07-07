Advertisement

Power knocked out to downtown Appleton, city hall

Appleton City Hall
Appleton City Hall(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The lights at Appleton City Hall and traffic lights throughout downtown went dark Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 P.M., We Energies reported more than 2,800 homes and businesses in the city of Appleton within Outagamie County’s boundaries lost power. The utility estimated power would be restored by 2 P.M. It was still investigating the cause of the outage, so that may be a general estimate. At this time, there’s no confirmation that it was weather-related.

Appleton police are reminding drivers when traffic lights are out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop. They listed the following intersections didn’t have working stop lights:

  • Mason St/Spencer St
  • College Ave/Appleton St
  • College Ave/Linwood Ave
  • College Ave/Superior St
  • College Ave/Mason St
  • Prospect Ave/Mason St

Appleton city workers posted on Facebook that the finance department was still online and drive-through services were still available, and phones in city hall were still working. The city asked people for patience if they were trying to get through.

