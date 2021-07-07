Power knocked out to downtown Appleton, city hall

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The lights at Appleton City Hall and traffic lights throughout downtown went dark Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 P.M., We Energies reported more than 2,800 homes and businesses in the city of Appleton within Outagamie County’s boundaries lost power. The utility estimated power would be restored by 2 P.M. It was still investigating the cause of the outage, so that may be a general estimate. At this time, there’s no confirmation that it was weather-related.

Appleton police are reminding drivers when traffic lights are out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop. They listed the following intersections didn’t have working stop lights:

Mason St/Spencer St

College Ave/Appleton St

College Ave/Linwood Ave

College Ave/Superior St

College Ave/Mason St

Prospect Ave/Mason St

Appleton city workers posted on Facebook that the finance department was still online and drive-through services were still available, and phones in city hall were still working. The city asked people for patience if they were trying to get through.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.