N.E.S.T. wants to open year-round skate park in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An organization called the NorthEast Skateboarding Trust, or NEST, is working to bring an indoor skate park to Appleton.

The facility would provide opportunities for skateboarders year-round. Organizers say during the winter months, many skateboards travel to other communities, like Milwaukee, to skate indoors. They say having a space in Appleton would be an opportunity for community outreach. Kids could also get skateboarding lessons.

Members of NEST say there’s a stigma that skateboards are rebels or into drugs, but in reality the sport can have a positive impact on youth.

“Not every kid is wired to play team sports. Skateboarding is a great way to teach them to stick to a task that is more difficult. It teaches them perseverance. It teaches them how to express themselves in a way that might be more creative than team sports,” NEST president Freddie Haas said.

NEST has been around for three years. It’s organized fundraisers and sold T-shirts to raise money. Fox Valley Christian Fellowship in Kimberly is hosting a brat fry for NEST on Saturday, July 10, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Learn more about NEST and the indoor skate park project at https://nestwi.org/who-we-are

