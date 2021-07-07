MUCH COOLER WITH PERIODS OF RAIN

It’s wet across northeast Wisconsin... Disturbances gliding across the Great Lakes are drawing moisture over a front that’s stalled out across the region. Look for periods of light to moderate rain through the early afternoon. This steady rain should diminish to spotty showers late today. There’s also an outside chance of a few claps of thunder SOUTH of Highway 10, but we’re not anticipating any severe weather.

Not only is it a wet Wednesday, but it’s also much cooler compared to yesterday. A northeast breeze will keep our highs only in the lower-half of the 60s. Temperatures probably won’t drop too much tonight with the overcast skies. Lows heading into tomorrow morning will be mainly in the 50s.

Drier weather and a gradual warming trend will take hold during the later half of the week. By the time we reach the weekend, we’ll be back in the upper half of the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

THURSDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Much cooler. Periods of rain. Maybe thunder SOUTH? HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Showers end. Continued cloudy. Mild for July. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Not as cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Showers and storms likely. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Early thundershowers, then sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82

