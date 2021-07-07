Advertisement

Manitowoc County thief can’t open the cash registers, so he steals them

Screenshot of security video of a burglary at Big Apple Bar in Rockwood in Manitowoc County on...
Screenshot of security video of a burglary at Big Apple Bar in Rockwood in Manitowoc County on April 6, 2021(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can identify the man who burglarized a bar in Rockwood in Manitowoc County three months ago.

The sheriff’s office posted video on Wednesday from the burglary at The Big Apple Bar on County Highway R. Deputies responded to the burglary at 3:45 in the morning on April 6, but the thief already fled with the bar’s cash registers.

Security video shows a man trying unsuccessfully to pry open the registers after gaining entrance on the east side of the building. Eventually he just grabs the registers. He lays them on the floor before walking away with them. Watch the security video on the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

People who might recognize the thief or have information about the burglary can contact Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Radke at (920) 683-4217 or brandonradke@manitowoccountywi.gov. You can also provide your tip anonymously through Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at (920) 684-4466 or using the free P3 app for iOS and Android devices or online at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are...
Green Bay Police: Avoid Mason Street bridge
Tom Brady takes a shot towards Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match' promotion last month.
Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers: “He’s unhappy with his boss and has no options.”

Latest News

Girl skateboards in Appleton
N.E.S.T. wants to open year-round skate park in Appleton
Skateboarding in Appleton
Appleton skate park would be open year-round
Skateboarders in Appleton
N.E.S.T. plans Appleton skate park
Girl skateboards in Appleton
Plans for indoor skate park in Appleton