Manitowoc County thief can’t open the cash registers, so he steals them

ROCKWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can identify the man who burglarized a bar in Rockwood in Manitowoc County three months ago.

The sheriff’s office posted video on Wednesday from the burglary at The Big Apple Bar on County Highway R. Deputies responded to the burglary at 3:45 in the morning on April 6, but the thief already fled with the bar’s cash registers.

Security video shows a man trying unsuccessfully to pry open the registers after gaining entrance on the east side of the building. Eventually he just grabs the registers. He lays them on the floor before walking away with them. Watch the security video on the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

People who might recognize the thief or have information about the burglary can contact Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Radke at (920) 683-4217 or brandonradke@manitowoccountywi.gov. You can also provide your tip anonymously through Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at (920) 684-4466 or using the free P3 app for iOS and Android devices or online at www.p3tips.com.

