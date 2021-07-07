Advertisement

Green Bay Police: Avoid Mason Street bridge

Police say drivers should avoid the area of the Mason Street Bridge due to what they are calling a mechanical issue.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the Mason Street Bridge in Green Bay due to what police are calling a mechanical issue.

According to police, they don’t know how long it will take to fix the mechanical issue.

Drivers are asked to instead use the Walnut or Main Street bridges, the Leo Frigo Bridge (I-43), or the Highway 172 Bridge.

Police add they will provide an update when the bridge is back in service.

Check back for updates.

