Green Bay Police: Avoid Mason Street bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the Mason Street Bridge in Green Bay due to what police are calling a mechanical issue.

According to police, they don’t know how long it will take to fix the mechanical issue.

Drivers are asked to instead use the Walnut or Main Street bridges, the Leo Frigo Bridge (I-43), or the Highway 172 Bridge.

Police add they will provide an update when the bridge is back in service.

