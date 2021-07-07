Advertisement

Green Bay man dies days after Marinette County motorcycle crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died as a result of his head injuries in a motorcycle crash in Marinette County days earlier.

The sheriff’s office says Jay Shipla, 38, hit a tree along County Highway X in the Town of Wagner Saturday afternoon, after he failed to negotiate a curve near Philipps Rd. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

He was transported to a Green Bay hospital. The Marinette County medical examiner was notified Shipla died Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says it was the fourth traffic fatality in the county this year.

