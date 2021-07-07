First Alert Investigation: VA doctor fired after investigation regarding “unprofessional conduct”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor, tasked with caring for veterans at the V.A. Clinic in Green Bay for more than three years, has been fired following an investigation by the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board.

Multiple viewers asked us to look into the actions of Dr. Annette Stokes.

A VA spokesperson tells Action 2 News Dr. Stokes had been the lead physician at the Milo C. Huempfner Clinic in Green Bay since 2017. The V.A. tells us Stokes was let go in April after the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board conducted an investigation regarding what it calls “unprofessional conduct.”

It stems from her work at a private medical practice in the Milwaukee area.

The disciplinary proceedings report, released by the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board, which is responsible for licensing and regulating physicians, shows Dr. Stokes gave patients a controlled drug called phentermine without first entering the information into the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP).

That database, launched in 2013, is intended to control the prescription drug abuse problem in Wisconsin.

Doctors and pharmacists are mandated to check it before prescribing or giving patients controlled substances to prevent drug abuse and pill addiction. Phentermine is one of the drugs that’s supposed to be monitored through that database.

Drug investigators tell Action 2 News phentermine is generally used as a weight loss drug, but say it “can be addicting and abused easily” because it is only supposed to be taken for a short period of time.

According to the state’s investigation, Stokes “prescribed and dispensed phentermine to patients at (a Milwaukee-area clinic) on multiple occasions in 2018 and 2019... without first checking the PDMP or entering data into it.”

The report states Stokes ”engaged in unprofessional conduct” by not entering the data, “creat(ing) an unacceptable risk of harm to a patient or the public.”

We reached out to Dr. Stokes, who gave as a statement reading, in part, “The DSPS matter was related to a technology issue in which I wasn’t able to access the PDMP website. That was promptly rectified and I am in full compliance.”

Nurses and doctors who worked at the Green Bay V.A. Clinic with Dr. Stokes contacted Action 2 News, telling us “physicians were concerned” about patient care when they received a memo saying she would unexpectedly not be returning to the clinic.

Three staff members told us they reported concerns more than two years ago about the dispensing of phentermine to state health officials or the V.A. Office of Inspector General (OIG), which is responsible for oversight of VA operations, but had heard nothing since.

Each asked to remain anonymous over fear of retaliation or losing their jobs.

We filed multiple open records requests in the last two months at the state and federal levels seeking information.

We are still awaiting answers from the V.A. OIG, only finding an error when we try to access our records online.

While state officials did not tell us why it took two years to complete their investigation, they say it only involved patients at the clinic Dr. Stokes operates in Menomonee Falls, called Innovative Healthcare, but did not involve veterans at the Green Bay V.A. Clinic.

The medical examining board reprimanded Dr. Stokes, ordering her to complete two hours of education about controlled substance management, promptly add the missing patient data to the PDMP database, and pay $1,096 in costs.

A Wisconsin VA spokesperson told us in a statement:

“On April 26, 2021, Milwaukee VA Medical Center became aware the State of Wisconsin had placed a limitation on Dr. Annette Stokes’ medical license. The limitation was unrelated to her practice of medicine at the VA. 38 USC 7402 and VA Handbook 5005, Staffing, requires physicians to maintain an active, current, full and unrestricted license to practice medicine as a condition of their employment. When Dr. Stokes’ license to practice medicine had been restricted, she no longer met the licensure requirement for continued employment. Accordingly, Dr. Stokes is no longer employed at the VA. Her departure is based on the Wisconsin State Licensure Board action restricting her license and no other reason. VA is required by law to terminate a provider who does not meet the statutory criteria for their positions.

“During Dr. Annette Stokes’s time as a Milwaukee VA provider, we had no indication that she provided anything other than high-quality care to her patients.

“At VA, if a doctor determines a prescription is medically appropriate and after querying the Wisconsin Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, the VA pharmacy then distributes the prescription to the patient. Since 2014, when the VA prescribed a controlled substance, prescription information was transferred to the Wisconsin PDMP by the medical center pharmacy staff on a daily basis. In January 2018, this process was fully automated.”

The doctor’s last day at the VA facility was April 27, six days after the state’s investigation concluded.

Stokes tells us patient care was never compromised, writing, “During my 3 and 1/2 year employment with the VA, my performance both clinically and administratively was exemplary and without complaints as noted in my annual performance reviews. At no time was my care and treatment of any patient compromised or questioned whether at the VA or in my private practice, nor have I ever been sued for malpractice or any claim during my 24 year career. My clinical and prescribing privileges have always been active within the full extent of my licensure.”

Her license to practice is now back to unrestricted status for complying with the reprimand.

The V.A. tells us, “There was no indication she provided anything other than high-quality care to her patients.”

