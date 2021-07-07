A CHANCE TO DRY OUT

After a very wet Wednesday, some spotty light showers, drizzle or mist will linger into the night. A little patchy fog may also be possible. After a SMALL CHANCE of a morning shower Thursday, clouds decrease later in the day. IF we get any amount of sun, temperatures should warm to around 70 for a daytime high.

The forecast for Friday is somewhat nebulous... Some computer models are trying to bring in some showers SOUTH, while other models have the rain missing us. So we’ll have to take a wait and see approach on Friday. Most of the weekend looks comfortable and MOSTLY dry (some uncertainty there, too). The new work week will bring several chances for showers and storms - And the return of warmer more humid air.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4

FRIDAY: Variable Becoming E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: A few lingering light showers. Drizzle, mist, possibly patchy fog. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Stray morning shower/sprinkle? Broken clouds. Not as cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Shower chance SOUTH. A little warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds arrive late. A shower then or at night? HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. Showers and storms likely. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Early thundershowers, then sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. HIGH: 84

