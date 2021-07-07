50% of Wisconsin’s Asian population vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is back to averaging one COVID-19 death per day. Counties reported 8 more lives were claimed by COVID-19, raising the death toll to 7,331. The state says 7 of those deaths happened more than 30 days ago and are not counted towards the 7-day average. There were no changes to death totals in WBAY’s viewing area (county by county totals are listed toward the end of this article).

These eight people raised COVID-19′s death rate to 1.2% of the 613,280 known coronavirus cases dating back to last year. The death rate had fallen below 1.2% back on September 22, 2020. At that time, the state was averaging 1,800 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths per day, by our calculations. Now, with fewer cases, each death carries more weight.

The state reported 154 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, causing the rolling, 7-day average to jump from 63 to a still-low 71 cases per day. The 7-day average for the positivity rate -- the percentage of all coronavirus tests coming back positive -- held at 1.1% though it’s been slowly climbing.

DHS numbers show 54 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s much higher than our calculated average of 31 admissions per day, but that rolling average has fallen almost every day for the past two weeks. We don’t get reports anymore on weekends, though.

Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 74 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, with about a third of them (23) in intensive care units. These are the lowest numbers for current hospitalizations and ICU since the WHA began reporting them almost a year ago. The 13 hospitals serving the eight-county Fox Valley region didn’t have any COVID-19 patients for at least a second day. Hospitals in the 7-county Northeast health care region had 6 patients, with exactly half of them in ICU. We expect an update on current hospitalizations after 3:30 this afternoon.

VACCINATIONS

Half of Wisconsin’s Asian population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, leading other races and ethnic groups.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Wednesday that 50.5% of all Wisconsinites have now received at least one shot in the arm against the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 61.5% of adults.

The DHS adds 47.7% of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series by getting one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That includes 58.4% of adults getting fully vaccinated.

The state says almost 95,000 Asians and people of Asian descent started to receive the vaccinations, and almost 87,000 of them have finished. Percentage-wise, the 46.0% fully vaccinated is only one-tenth of a percentage point behind non-Hispanic Whites in Wisconsin, 46.1% of whom are fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by race or ethnicity (change in % since Tuesday)

American Indian: 33.5% received a dose (+0.0)/30.5% completed (+0.1)

Asian: 50.0% received a dose (+0.1)/46.0% completed (+0.2)

Black: 27.0% received a dose (+0.1)/24.1% completed (+0.1)

White: 47.0% received a dose (+0.0)/44.7% completed (+0.0) Hispanic: 36.8% received a dose (+0.1)/33.0% completed (+0.2) Non-Hispanic: 48.6% received a dose (+0.1)/46.1% completed (+0.1)



The state adds 3.9% of vaccination records reported race as “Other,” and 6.1% of records reported race as unknown.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since Monday’s report)

12-15: 28.5% received a dose (+0.1)/23.4% completed (+0.3)

16-17: 37.4% received a dose (+0.1)/33.5% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 42.1% received a dose (+0.1)/38.3% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 47.2% received a dose (+0.1)/44.0% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 55.4% received a dose (+0.0)/52.3% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 57.2% received a dose (+0.1)/54.2% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 67.6% received a dose (+0.0)/64.7% completed (+0.1)

65+: 84.8% received a dose (+0.0)/81.7% completed (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.4% (+0.1) 47.9% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.5% (+0.0) 43.2% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.4% (+0.0) 38.5% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.0% (+0.1) 63.6% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.2% (+0.0) 41.2% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.6% (+0.0) 40.1% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.8% (+0.1) 42.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.3% (+0.0) 42.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.1% (+0.0) 39.6% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.4% (+0.0) 45.2% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.6% (+0.0) 39.6% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.0% (+0.0) 48.4% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.1% (+0.1) 40.5% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.2% (+0.0) 47.5% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.0% (+0.0) 35.3% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.9% (+0.0) 46.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.2% (+0.0) 41.2% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.5% (+0.1) 34.2% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.3% (+0.0) 46.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 231,972 (48.9%) (+0.0) 221,394 (46.7%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 256,826 (46.7%) (+0.0) 243,950 (44.4%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,942,779 (50.5%) (+0.0) 2,777,665 (47.7%) (+0.1)

It’s been 517 days since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Wisconsin.

February 5, 2020, to July 7, 2021

613,280 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,385 hospitalizations (5%)

7,331 deaths (1.20%)

2,281 cases still active (<1%)

603,293 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials are still encouraging people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should carry on these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,982 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (253 deaths)

Calumet – 5,851 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,414 cases (59 deaths)*

Dodge – 12,000 cases (+1) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,633 cases (25 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,632 cases (+2) (126 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,048 cases (23 deaths)*

Green Lake - 1,615 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 985 cases (43 deaths)*

Kewaunee – 2,379 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,050 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,660 cases (+1) (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,237 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,802 cases (42 deaths)*

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,545 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,862 cases (+3) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,753 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,899 cases (+3) (151 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,976 cases (+1) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,385 cases (+2) (201 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.