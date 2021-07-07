Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Crayfish on drugs

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This is your crayfish. This is your crayfish on drugs.

Pharmaceutical drugs that aren’t properly disposed of are finding their way into waterways. Scientists in Florida found crayfish weren’t acting like normal crayfish in streams with trace amounts of antidepressants. Brad discusses how they were behaving and how it’s changing their environment.

But first, Brad has to share another marvelous flight by the Mars helicopter and what makes this latest trip unique.

