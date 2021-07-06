Advertisement

UW Health designs nurse residency program to combat nursing shortage and burn out

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health created a nurse residency program aimed to help new nurses gain experience in their field and avoid burn out.

UW Health’s 12-month residency program places newly trained nurses in a clinic setting with a mentor to experience their position in a real-world setting, UW Health said.

“By keeping nurses in the field through a program like this, we can do out part to address this looming nursing shortage, Terri White, nursing education specialist ambulatory clinics at UW Health said.

The United States is facing a widespread shortage of nurses. More than 500,000 registered nurses are expected to retire by 2022, and there will be more registered nurse jobs available than any other profession, according to United States Bureau of Labor Statistics and American Nurses Association.

Burnout is a key contributor to nurses leaving the field, UW Health said. New nursing graduate turnover rates are approximately 30% in the first year of practice, and as high as 57% in the second year, according to the National Health Care Retention and RN Staffing Report.

The national retention average for hospitals with a nurse residency program is 91%. For hospitals that do not have nurse residency programs, the retention rate is 71%.

A new group of nurses will begin the residency program in August. The programs run two groups per year, one that starts in February and one that starts in August.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

Hype underway in Deer District ahead of Game 1
Hype underway in Deer District ahead of Game 1
Woman working at restaurant
DEBRIEF: How the pandemic affected women
U.W.-Green Bay geriatric health care learning program
DEBRIEF: UWGB creates geriatric health care program
Photo and cross left in intensive care at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay
Bellin Health tries to reunite memento with family
Photo and cross left in intensive care at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay
Bellin Health takes to Facebook, hoping to track down family in lost photo