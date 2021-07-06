Advertisement

UW budget includes no undergraduate tuition increases

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System leaders are set to approve a budget that includes no tuition increases for resident undergraduates.

Provisions in the state budget lift a freeze on resident undergraduate tuition that has been in place since 2013.

That would leave the Board of Regents free to raise tuition.

Gov. Tony Evers must act on the budget by Friday.

The regents, meanwhile, are set to vote on the budget for the system’s 2021-22 academic year Thursday.

That spending plan keeps resident undergraduate tuition flat.

Costs for a typical resident undergraduate living on campus would grow only 1% under the spending plan.

