Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers: “He’s unhappy with his boss and has no options.”

Tom Brady takes a shot towards Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match' promotion last month.
Tom Brady takes a shot towards Aaron Rodgers in 'The Match' promotion last month.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the National Football League offseason continues, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now joined in to comment on Aaron Rodgers situation with the Green Bay Packers organization.

Brady made jokes about Rodgers in a previously unreleased video promo from last month to promote Tuesday’s charity golf match. The segment featured Brady, Rodgers and pro golfers Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau playing a game of Jeopardy!

The very first answer was offered to Tom Brady: “He’s an NBA owner, a self-taught guitarist, and has guest starred in both The Office and Game of Thrones.

“He’s unhappy with his boss and has no options,” Brady said. “Who is Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers laughed at the extra words from Brady and said, “That’s a projection, Tom. I never said I’m unhappy with my boss.”

Replied Brady with a laugh, “I said it, not you.”

‘The Match’ airs on TNT on Tuesday night at 4:30 p.m. The charity golf event takes place at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

