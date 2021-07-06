Advertisement

Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers just need to keep Rodgers upright and healthy for a full season again. A glimpse at what life is like without Rodgers showed just how precious these windows of opportunity can be with a two-time NFL MVP at quarterback.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.

Rodgers says he also is trying to improve his “spiritual self” as well as his mental health.

He says that includes trying to think about what puts him in the best frame of mind.

Rodgers didn’t participate in Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp last month amid reports that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
5-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in Shawano County campground swimming area
Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
(Source: File)
What to expect at Green Bay’s Fire Over the Fox celebration

Latest News

The Fiserv Forum is seen Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Indoor, outdoor watch parties scheduled for first two games of NBA Finals
Cell phone video of overnight fire caused by fireworks
Cell phone video of overnight fire caused by fireworks
Fire
Fireworks spark garage fire in Green Bay
Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7