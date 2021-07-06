Advertisement

Pink Flamingo charity softball tournament returns after record year

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jul. 6, 2021
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pink Flamingo softball tournament is back.

After taking a year off during the pandemic, the nonprofit is hosting its annual charity event on July 16, 17 and 18.

The Pink Flamingo Classic Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament and Festival is held at Legion Park in De Pere. It raises money to support organizations and families in the De Pere area.

The three-day event will feature more than softball. There’s a 5K, live music, food, beverages and raffles.

The World’s Longest 5K Run is Saturday, July 17. CLICK HERE to register.

Despite no softball game in 2020, it was a record-setting year for the Pink Flamingos. They raised $108,278 during a virtual fundraiser.

The Pink Flamingos have been raising money for the community for more than 30 years.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: http://dpflamingos.com/

