Pink Flamingo charity softball tournament returns after record year
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pink Flamingo softball tournament is back.
After taking a year off during the pandemic, the nonprofit is hosting its annual charity event on July 16, 17 and 18.
The Pink Flamingo Classic Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament and Festival is held at Legion Park in De Pere. It raises money to support organizations and families in the De Pere area.
The three-day event will feature more than softball. There’s a 5K, live music, food, beverages and raffles.
The World’s Longest 5K Run is Saturday, July 17. CLICK HERE to register.
Despite no softball game in 2020, it was a record-setting year for the Pink Flamingos. They raised $108,278 during a virtual fundraiser.
The Pink Flamingos have been raising money for the community for more than 30 years.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: http://dpflamingos.com/
