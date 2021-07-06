MORE STORMS THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING

A cool front in the Northwoods is slowly pushing to the south. As this boundary pushes into a warm, humid and unstable air mass, look for another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds, downpours, lightning and hail. The risk of severe weather is LOW, but an upgrade is possible, so please keep informed this afternoon.

Ahead of this cool front, it’s going to be very warm and sticky. High temperatures will be well into the 80s, with some folks south of Lake Winnebago hitting 90 degrees again. However, behind this boundary, high temperatures across the Northwoods will be in the cooler 70s.

This cooler air will push south into the Fox Valley and central Wisconsin tonight and into tomorrow. In fact, clouds and a breezy northeast wind will keep tomorrow’s highs in the 60s. It’s probably going to rain tomorrow morning, but we’re expecting showers to wrap up sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually rise during the second half of this shortened work week. By the time we wrap up next weekend, highs will be back around 80 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS

TODAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon thunderstorms... Might be strong. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. A bit breezy. Humidity slowly falls. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers. Much cooler. Breezy at times. HIGH: 66 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Showers SOUTH of Green Bay? HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm again. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and storms arrive. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.