Milwaukee police look for suspect who killed young mother

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The family of an 18-year-old homicide victim gathered to remember her in Milwaukee as police continued to search for the suspect who fatally shot her.

Narianna Staten’s death Sunday prompted an Amber Alert for her 1-year-old son.

Staten’s loved ones gathered Monday evening on the sidewalk where she was killed.

Her mother, her siblings and others say they are struggling with her sudden death.

Police know who they’re looking for and say he shot Staten and took the child who was later found safe. Family members say he is the father of the child.

