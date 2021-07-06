Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks hosting NBA Finals watch parties

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the conference trophy after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in...
The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the conference trophy after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting watch parties for the first two games of the NBA Finals.

The Bucks play the Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday and Thursday before the series comes to Milwaukee.

Outdoor watch parties will be held in the Deer District, which has drawn thousands of fans during the playoff run. Fans can gather at the plaza at Fiserv Forum and The Beer Garden.

Gates open two hours before tipoff. CLICK HERE to RSVP.

The team will also host an indoor watch party inside Fiserv Forum. Tickets are $10 with a portion of proceeds to benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The outdoor watch parties will be held throughout the finals. Future indoor parties are to be announced.

If you can’t make it to the Deer District, watch the NBA Finals live on WBAY.

It’s the first time since 1974 that the Bucks have made it to the NBA Finals.

