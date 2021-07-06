Advertisement

Man, 86, killed in Manitowoc County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man was killed in a crash between an SUV and milk truck in Manitowoc County Monday.

The crash happened at 7:43 a.m. on Highway 10 at County Highway P/Homestead Road in Manitowoc Rapids.

A preliminary investigation found 68-year-old Daniel Faken was driving a Kenworth milk truck east on Highway 10 when an SUV driven by 86-year-old John Konop entered the intersection.

Konop’s SUV was hit by the milk truck.

Konop was pronounced dead at the scene. The Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of death blunt force trauma.

Faken, of rural Manitowoc, was not hurt.

The road was closed from 7:50 a.m. until 11:17 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’

Latest News

July 6 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday storms
3 killed in northern Wisconsin house fire; 3 escape blaze
Renado Hall
Milwaukee police look for suspect who killed young mother
July 6 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms