Man, 86, killed in Manitowoc County crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man was killed in a crash between an SUV and milk truck in Manitowoc County Monday.

The crash happened at 7:43 a.m. on Highway 10 at County Highway P/Homestead Road in Manitowoc Rapids.

A preliminary investigation found 68-year-old Daniel Faken was driving a Kenworth milk truck east on Highway 10 when an SUV driven by 86-year-old John Konop entered the intersection.

Konop’s SUV was hit by the milk truck.

Konop was pronounced dead at the scene. The Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of death blunt force trauma.

Faken, of rural Manitowoc, was not hurt.

The road was closed from 7:50 a.m. until 11:17 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

