Indoor, outdoor watch parties scheduled for first two games of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Deer District in Milwaukee is expected to be packed for the upcoming games against the Phoenix Suns as the Milwaukee Bucks play in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Team officials say they will continue to have watch parties throughout the district for fans, with watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and in The Beer Garden.

There will also be indoor watch parties on the arena’s scoreboard.

Anyone wanting to attend the outdoor watch parties are being encouraged to RSVP ahead of time so they can receive up-to-date information.

Gates for the outdoor watch parties will open two hours before tipoff. CLICK HERE to RSVP.

Meanwhile, fans will need tickets to attend the indoor watch party. Reserved seating will be available in the lower bowl for the watch party, and concessions will also be available.

Tickets cost $10, and can be bought by CLICKING HERE.

Gates for the indoor watch parties will open one hour before tipoff.

Team officials say outdoor watch parties will be held for all other following games of the NBA Finals.

If Games 5 and 7 are needed, the team says indoor watch parties are also scheduled, and information for those events will be released at a later time.

The NBA Finals begin Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT.

All NBA Finals games will air on WBAY-TV, which will then be followed by Action 2 News.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.