Green Bay Packers announce Training Camp schedule, preseason events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced the schedule for the 76th Training Camp.

“Back to Football” kicks off Wednesday, July 28 at 10:10 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field.

All 10:10 a.m. practices will be open to the public unless weather forces the team indoors to the Don Hutson Center

Week One starts with four public practices (July 28-31).

Week Two has three public practices (Aug. 2-3, 5).

Family Night at Lambeau Field is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7. The full practices starts at 7:20 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Week Three has three public practices (Aug. 10-12).

The first preseason game is Aug. 14 against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will host the New York Jets Aug. 18-19 for joint practices before the Aug. 21 preseason game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will not stay at St. Norbert College this year due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Housing arrangements are being finalized.

The team did not say if there would be the traditional bike rides with players.

“Fans will be permitted to attend practices, but certain fan elements of the traditional Training Camp experience are still being determined,” reads a statement from the team.

There will be no capacity limits at Packers games or events this season. People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear a mask. The team asks the unvaccinated to mask. They will not ask for proof of vaccination.

The Packers Training Camp tradition dates back to 1946 under Curly Lambeau.

