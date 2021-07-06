Green Bay-area McDonald’s franchises team up with Prevea to offer COVID-19 vaccines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics come to an end in the area, some businesses are jumping in to help get people vaccinated.

Some local McDonald’s franchises are teaming up with Prevea Health to offer vaccines to its customers.

This month, four different locations in Green Bay will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside their franchise. One of those McDonald’s locations is owned and operated by Sam Pavlik. He’s a third-generation franchise owner.

“We are rooted here locally and we like to be involved in the community. We just thought if there’s anything we can do to help the community with the pandemic, we definitely wanted to do it,” said Pavlik.

During the pandemic, Pavlik said they tried to be proactive, even though they were forced to close down the dine-in portion of the restaurant, doing only drive-thru for months.

“Earlier when it started, we had a discount for all hospital workers. We did that for three months and that was received favorably,” said Pavlik.

Now Pavlik is taking it one step further by hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic in his restaurant at 2340 East Mason Street on Friday, July 23.

“With the accessibility, we offer and range we have, it could go a long way,” said Pavlik.

Now when you go through the drive-thru, customers will be handed a yellow slip along with their food, inviting them to get their COVID-19 vaccine at McDonald’s, with the help of Prevea Health.

“It’s very comfortable, very accessible and it may be easier for the community to come in and feel a little more at peace getting it done when getting food, but we are hoping that is the case,” said Pavlik.

“Not everyone has an established relationship with a doctor where they can come in and get a vaccine. Now that the large sites have kind of wound down, there’s still a demand for that, “said Dr. Rai. “McDonald’s is a familiar place for many in our community and a safe place for many in our community and it’s great they stepped up.”

Prevea Health will set up a safe and private area inside the four participating McDonald’s locations in Green Bay throughout July. Community members ages 12 and up are invited to participate. Children ages 12 to 15 need to have a parent or guardian with them. Teenagers 16-17 years old will need their parental consent.

Here’s a list of dates, times, and locations:

The first Pfizer vaccines will be given out on Thursday, July 8 from 11-3 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 1587 Shawano Avenue. The second dose will be given on Thursday, July 29 from 11-3 p.m. at the same location.

On Friday, July 9, Pfizer vaccines will be administered from 3-7 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 1609 Main Street. The second dose will be given on Friday, July 30 from 3-7 p.m. at the same location.

Two weeks later, on Wednesday, July 21, the Pfizer vaccine will be given from 3-7 p.m. at McDonald’s located at 2625 West Mason Street. The second dose will be given on Wednesday, August 11 from 3-7 p.m. at the same location.

On Friday, July 23, the Pfizer vaccine will be given to people from 11-3 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 2340 East Mason Street. The second dose will be given on Friday, August 13 from 11-3 p.m. at the same location.

Appointments are not required but are recommended. You can visit myprevea.com or call 1-833-344-4373 for more information. You do not need to be a Prevea patient to get the vaccine from one of their administrators. There is no cost for the vaccine. If you have an insurance card, you are asked to bring it along, but it is not required. Immigration status is not needed either to receive the vaccine.

After each dose of the vaccine, you will be asked to wait around for 15 minutes. During that time, McDonald’s will give you a free ice cream cone and a free sandwich coupon to use later. When you come back for your second dose, you will get the same treats.

“As many ice creams and free sandwiches, we can give away, the better and that just ties into helping the community and getting as many people vaccinated as we can,” said Pavlik.

“I hope we see a lot more like this … anytime someone in the community has an idea to vaccinate more people, we will be right there with them,” said Dr. Rai.

