Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Valley woman says there were angels traveling on Interstate 41 Friday night as she and several other Good Samaritans helped rescue a truck driver from a burning semi.

According to witnesses, the vehicle reportedly jackknifed after reportedly being cut off by 2 cars.

Dawn Christensen of Clayton said she was driving north on Hwy 41 at around 4:30 p.m. Friday with her daughter and granddaughter when she witnessed the major wreck.

“I mean the first thing I screamed was there’s somebody in there. The semi went down and nobody is coming out. Somebody is in there,” Christensen said.

The incident happened near the Richmond Street exit in Outagamie County causing all of the northbound lanes to close at one point.

Time was of the essence as the crash sparked several fires around the semi’s cab-over.

“I have no idea who any of these people were nor am sure they know me either. We just all looked at each other and figured out, we got to save this guy,” Christensen said.

Immediately, Christensen said people sprung to action to free the driver from the vise of disaster. She assisted in keeping the man calm.

A female truck driver grabbed a fire extinguisher from her vehicle to put out the flames, while two motorcycle riders and a crew of construction workers jumped in to free the trapped man.

“We screamed 1, 2, 3, and God willing they got [the cab-over] up just far enough for him to move his hand out of there, which was hard to see in of itself. He was bleeding a lot,” Christensen said.

Christensen shared her story on Facebook where it’s been liked more 3,000 as of publishing Monday night.

“I just looked at everybody and I just said, ‘you are all heroes. This gentleman was stuck and you all came to help and we literally just witnessed a miracle.’”

She has not heard from any of those involved and said in speaking to Action 2 News about this incident she doesn’t want the focus on her.

“He had angels on his side and it was a blessing,” Christensen said.

