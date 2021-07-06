Giannis listed as doubtful for third straight game following knee injury

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks have listed MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for the first game of the NBA Finals.

The listing is the third consecutive game where Antetokounmpo has been listed as doubtful.

He ended up not playing during the last two games against the Atlanta Hawks, however the Bucks rallied and were able to defeat the Hawks during both of those matchups, propelling them to the team’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.

Giannis hyperextended his knee in the third quarter of Game 4 against Atlanta.

