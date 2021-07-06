Advertisement

Giannis listed as doubtful for third straight game following knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks have listed MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for the first game of the NBA Finals.

The listing is the third consecutive game where Antetokounmpo has been listed as doubtful.

He ended up not playing during the last two games against the Atlanta Hawks, however the Bucks rallied and were able to defeat the Hawks during both of those matchups, propelling them to the team’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.

RELATED: Indoor, outdoor watch parties scheduled for first two games of NBA Finals

Giannis hyperextended his knee in the third quarter of Game 4 against Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
5-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in Shawano County campground swimming area
Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
(Source: File)
What to expect at Green Bay’s Fire Over the Fox celebration

Latest News

The Fiserv Forum is seen Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Indoor, outdoor watch parties scheduled for first two games of NBA Finals
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’
Chase Elliott (9) celebrates his victory in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 4, 2021,...
Elliott wins at Road America to start new Hendrick streak
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Perez (5) reaches first safely as Milwaukee Brewers second baseman...
Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers’ 11-game run