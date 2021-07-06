FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY INTO TONIGHT

A First Alert Weather Day continues as a cold front pushes into a warm, humid, unstable air mass sitting over central and southern Wisconsin. A round of showers and thunderstorms will continue into tonight. Some storms may be strong-to-severe this evening with gusty winds, downpours, lightning, and hail. The risk of severe weather is moderate. Although the severe risk will diminish after midnight, periods of heavy rain will still be possible. Be on the lookout for rising waters and flood potential.

Some showers and possibly some thunder continues at times Wednesday. Rain showers are likely during the first half of the day, but should become more isolated by the afternoon. Wednesday will also be breezy and MUCH COOLER. Also not as humid.

Temperatures will gradually rise during the second half of this shortened work week. By the time we wrap up next weekend, highs will be back into the upper 70s with 80s expected next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Some possibly strong to severe early. A bit breezy. Humidity slowly falls. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and much cooler. Breezy at times. Lingering rain, especially early. HIGH: 64 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers passing southwest of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers SOUTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible late. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Possible thunder. HIGH: 76 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Chance of early showers. HIGH: 83

