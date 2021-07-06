Evers defends signing opioid bill despite concerns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is defending his signing of a bill that he believes is partially unconstitutional and that every Democrat except one in the Legislature opposed.

Evers said Tuesday that the measure will speed disbursement of settlement money with opioid manufacturers. Evers’s decision to sign drew bipartisan praise at a news conference in Waukesha.

Under the new law, the state must work with counties on settlements to lawsuits they have filed separately against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The law requires 70% of any settlement to go to local governments and 30% to the state.

