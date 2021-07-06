Advertisement

Evers defends signing opioid bill despite concerns

Gov. Tony Evers during a visit to Lake Geneva on June 24, 2021
Gov. Tony Evers during a visit to Lake Geneva on June 24, 2021(WSAW)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is defending his signing of a bill that he believes is partially unconstitutional and that every Democrat except one in the Legislature opposed.

Evers said Tuesday that the measure will speed disbursement of settlement money with opioid manufacturers. Evers’s decision to sign drew bipartisan praise at a news conference in Waukesha.

Under the new law, the state must work with counties on settlements to lawsuits they have filed separately against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The law requires 70% of any settlement to go to local governments and 30% to the state. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol
Democratic field for US Senate seat grows to 8
New London man launches own election investigation
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman
Gableman will get $44,000 to lead GOP’s Wisconsin election investigation
GOP asks Supreme Court to take redistricting case