Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’

Latest News

Teddy Roosevelt statue
President Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy examined during statue removal process
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
San Francisco's tallest residential building is sinking
July 6 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain