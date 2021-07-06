Advertisement

Biden: With rise of variant, reconsider vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the rise of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant in the U.S. “should cause everybody to think twice.”

Speaking Tuesday at the White House as he outlined his administration’s summer plans to boost vaccinations, Biden said the delta variant first identified in India is now responsible for a majority of new virus cases in much of the country.

“It seems to me it should cause everybody to think twice, and it should cause reconsideration especially among young people,” he said, referencing the demographic least at risk of negative outcomes from the virus.

Biden says the surest way for Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated. He said the White House was working with state and local partners to support hyper-local vaccination drives in communities with low uptake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’
Seth Wakefield has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller
Man arrested in connection to Oneida County homicide

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender
Photo and cross left in intensive care at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay
Bellin Health tries to reunite memento with family
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
Rittenhouse attorney wants to use victim's sex offender status in court
There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Health experts concerned 4th of July will spark delta variant spread
Photo and cross left in intensive care at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay
Bellin Health takes to Facebook, hoping to track down family in lost photo