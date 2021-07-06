Bellin Health takes to Facebook, hoping to track down family in lost photo

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is trying to find the owner of a memento accidentally left behind in a patient’s room.

Mary Jacobs has worked in Bellin Hospital’s intensive care unit for more than 30 years. As the secretary of the unit, she’s routinely given items accidentally left behind in patient’s rooms. According to Jacobs, “We find stuff -- lots of slippers, a lot of slippers, stuff like that -- and we usually find the owners and get them returned, families come and pick them up.”

But there’s one item, found about two years ago, that Jacobs can’t get off her mind. “It’s a little picture and it’s covered in tape,” she says. “Might be twins, might be just siblings, dressed alike. One has a little bonnet on and one doesn’t, so I assume boy and girl, and on the back it says, ‘I love you brother,’ and safety pinned to it is a little cross.”

Jacobs said, after the picture was found, she tried to tracked down the patient it belonged to with no luck, adding, “It would get shoved to the back of the drawer and then all of a sudden it would find its way to the front when I opened my drawer and I’d look at it and go, it has a home, it’s gotta find its owner.”

After wondering and searching, Jacobs decided to turn to social media. “I couldn’t figure out how to find an owner. So, finally I thought, Facebook finds owners of everything, right? Facebook finds people.”

Jacobs shared the picture with the team that manages Bellin Health’s Facebook page. Less than a week ago, the post went live with a plea to identify the people in the picture. Since then, the post has been shared more than 800 times. And while the picture has yet to find its way home, Jacobs is hopeful it will get back to where it belongs.

Does anyone recognize this photo? It was found in one of our ICU rooms and we would love to help get it home. Help us... Posted by Bellin Health on Thursday, July 1, 2021

