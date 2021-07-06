Appleton man arrested on false imprisonment, battery charges

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been arrested for false imprisonment for allegedly holding a female victim against her will in Appleton.

At 4:08 a.m., police were called to the 1200 block of W. Lorain St. They were told a female victim was being held against her will and physically assaulted.

The suspect, Curtis E. Meyer, 43, was arrested on charges of false imprisonment and battery.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say this case remains under investigation. They’re trying to determine the relationship between Meyer and the victim.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.