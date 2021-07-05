Volunteers spend holiday weekend comforting animals at Lakeshore Humane Society

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - While fireworks can be fun for the holidays, often they are frightening for animals.

Over the holiday weekend, 34 people volunteered their time at the Lakeshore Humane Society to calm down scared animals.

“We had volunteers in all areas of the shelter. We had them with all of our dogs, we had them with all our cat rooms. We even had people who took dogs home so they weren’t here in our shelter during that time,” Tina Nichols the director for the shelter said.

The shelter put out a post looking for help on their Facebook page the week before and was surprised by the abundance of help they got. This is the third year the shelter has asked for volunteers.

Nichols said each year fireworks scare pets into running away, making July the busiest month for stray intakes.

“You’ve got to think about how much stronger their hearing is than ours. So if we’re hearing those noises loud. They are going to hear it much louder than us,” Nichols said.

To keep your pets from taking off, Nichols recommends keeping your animals inside and distracted.

“It’s best to have your doors and window closed. And maybe have your TV going in a number of rooms, your air conditioning going. Anything that you can do to buffer the noise for them,” Nichols said.

The Lakeshore Humane Society is always looking for more volunteers. To help out, visit their website.

