State reports number of current COVID-19 drops below 80

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - According to our records, Wisconsin is reporting the fewest amount of patients who are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 since hospitalization numbers began to be tracked nearly one year ago.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports after taking hospital discharges and deaths into account, there are currently 79 patients hospitalized for the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. Out of those, there are 24 people in the ICU for the disease, which is also the lowest number our records show for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Those numbers are down from Friday’s report of 85 total COVID-19 patients in the state, with 26 of those being in the ICU. Hospitals in the 7-county Northeast health care region were treating 6 patients, with 3 in ICU; that’s 1 more patient overall since Friday’s report, and one more patient in ICU as well. The WHA says as of Monday afternoon, there are currently no COVID-19 patients among the 13 Fox Valley hospitals.

Our records for COVID-19 hospital patients goes back to August 1 of 2020. The highest number of patients who were in hospitals across the state for COVID-19 at one time was 2,277, which was recorded on November 17, 2020. On August 1 last year, the state reported 337 COVID-19 patients.

Following the holiday weekend, the state reports more than 58% of adults statewide are fully vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Including 12- to 17-year-olds, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 47.6% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated. This includes almost 1 in 4 kids 12 to 15; 1 in 3 kids ages 16 and 17, and 4 out of 5 senior adults 65 and up. Children under 12 aren’t eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine yet.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (amount in parentheses shows increase of vaccination in that age group since Friday’s report)

12-15: 28.4% received a dose (+0.3)/23.0% completed (+0.5)

16-17: 37.3% received a dose (+0.2)/33.2% completed (+0.5)

18-24: 42.0% received a dose (+0.2)/38.1% completed (+0.4)

25-34: 47.1% received a dose (+0.1)/43.9% completed (+0.6)

35-44: 55.4% received a dose (+0.2)/52.2% completed (+0.6)

45-54: 57.1% received a dose (+0.1)/54.1% completed (+0.5)

55-64: 67.6% received a dose (+0.1)/64.6% completed (+0.5)

65+: 84.8% received a dose (+0.1)/81.6% completed (+0.1)

If you look at all tests going all the way back to the first confirmed coronavirus case in Wisconsin on in 2020, there are now 613,117 positive results out of more than 3.6 million tests, we calculate Wisconsin’s all-time positivity rate is 17.0% -- 17 out of every 100 people tested were confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus.

The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus remains a concern. From April until late June, random genetic testing found the delta variant in 36 samples. Last past week, it found 35 more. This variant, which was first detected in India, is more contagious and linked to more serious illnesses compared to the original virus. This variant was found in 0.4% of samples from the Fox Valley health care region and 1.9% of samples from the Northeast region.

One COVID-19 death was reported to the state since Friday, which happened within the past 30 days. The death toll is 7,323, or 1.19% of all known coronavirus cases. Counting only deaths that happened recently, the DHS says Wisconsin’s 7-day average is still just 1 death per day, though it looks to us like that metric may be a fraction and the DHS is rounding up.

February 5, 2020, to July 5, 2021

613,117 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,311 hospitalizations (5%)

7,323 deaths (1.19%)

2,295 cases still active (<1%)

603,154 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials are still encouraging people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should carry on these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.3% (+0.1) 47.8% (+0.3) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.5% (+0.2) 43.1% (+0.5) Dodge (87,839) 40.4% (+0.1) 38.4% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.9% (+0.1) 63.6% (+0.4) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.1% (+0.2) 41.1% (+0.4) Forest (9,004) 41.6% (+0.0) 40.1% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.7% (+0.0) 42.0% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.2% (+0.0) 42.3% (+0.3) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.1% (+0.1) 39.5% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.4% (+0.2) 45.1% (+0.3) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.6% (+0.1) 39.6% (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.9% (+0.0) 48.4% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.0% (+0.0) 40.4% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.1% (+0.1) 47.4% (+0.5) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.0% (+0.1) 35.2% (+0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.9% (+0.3) 46.5% (+0.5) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.2% (+0.1) 41.1% (+0.4) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.4% (+0.0) 34.1% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.3% (+0.2) 45.8% (+0.4) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 231,687 (48.9%) (+0.2) 220,983 (46.6%) (+0.3) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 255,511 (46.7%) (+0.2) 243,397 (44.3%) (+0.5) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,939,133 (50.5%) (+0.1) 2,771,680 (47.6%) (+0.4)

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,983 cases (+7) (253 deaths)

Calumet – 5,850 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,412 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,999 cases (+1) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,633 cases (+1 ) (25 deaths)

Florence - 452 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,630 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (126 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,044 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 985 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,050 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,658 cases (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,238 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,799 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,543 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,859 cases (+5) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,753 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,896 cases (+1) (151 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,975 cases (+1) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,383 cases (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

