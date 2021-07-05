Shawano County brothers create flag company during pandemic to pass the time

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Shawano County brothers took advantage of their time off from sports during the pandemic and started a business. A year in, and their little company has exceeded their expectations while delivering a patriotic product to others.

Brothers Will, West, and Wyatt Bieber are enjoying some ice cream to wrap up their 4th of July holiday weekend, because when they get home, they know there’s work to do. It was about a year ago when the three from Shawano County created Bieber Flag Company.

According to oldest brother, Will, “When COVID hit, we didn’t have nothing to do, and we weren’t really in sports because COVID shut everything down, so we needed something to do. And, this flag business kind of kept up busy throughout the summer.”

And what started out as a word of mouth business for their wooden flags and patriotic crosses, has grown, not only in the designs the brother’s create, but in their following too. “We had a pretty good start and then I never knew it was going to get this big, but I’m glad it did. It’s a fun experience,” says middle brother, West.

Older brothers Will and West do the work that requires power tools and fire. They handle the cutting, constructing and sanding of the pieces. West says, “It’s cool. It’s really fun making them for people.”

Then it’s up to youngest brother, Wyatt, to stain the designs and add the stars before the flags are finished with a little bit of fire. “I get to work with my brothers,” says Wyatt. He adds, “It’s a good opportunity to learn a little bit about how to make stuff.”

As the sons of the Shawano County Sheriff, the family business is not only a labor of love, but one for love of country as well. Will says, “We thought it was a good way to represent our country and we have pride doing it. And people who receive them, love them.”

And according to Wyatt, “I think it’s a good way to show that we love our country.”

Now that they’ve found their niche and built a website to support their growing business, the brothers look forward to continue expand their reach both online and in retail locations.

