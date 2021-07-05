MORE STORMS EXPECTED TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Scattered thunderstorms will continue pushing southward towards the Fox Cities and along the Lakeshore this evening. Some will be strong with frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. Any storms should fade away after sunset, and skies will be partly cloudy tonight. The mugginess continues, so lows will stay in the upper half of the 60s.

Tuesday likely starts dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will arrive late, bringing with it a more widespread chance for rain and storms by the afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong-to-severe. We’ll stay warm and humid through the day with highs into the lower and middle 80s.

Rain showers could linger through Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be noticeably cooler and breezy at times with highs likely staying in the 60s! We’ll see a fair amount of cloudiness through the day, even after the rain winds down. Lows should dip into the mid 50s at night.

The end of the week is looking drier than it did 24 hours ago. A storm system that had been poised to bring a round of rain/storms to Northeast Wisconsin may end up missing our area to the south. We’re keeping a slim rain chance in for Friday and Saturday, but should current trends hold, that chance may go away. Temperatures should remain slightly below average late this week... with highs generally in the mid 70s through the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: W/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end, then partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Humid, but not quite as hot. Rain and storms arrive for the afternoon. Some storms strong. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler and breezy. Mostly cloudy with early rain showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Slightly warmer and comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers passing to the southwest. HIGH 75 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler than average. Stray shower? HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower possible. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.